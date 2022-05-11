 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
National

Korea Herald, Bangladesh Embassy agree to boost ties through media partnership

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : May 11, 2022 - 17:11       Updated : May 11, 2022 - 17:11
Choi Jin-young (left), CEO of The Korea Herald, poses with Bangladesh Ambassador to Korea Delwar Hossain at a signing ceremony at The Korea Herald office in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on Wednesday. (The Korea Herald).
Choi Jin-young (left), CEO of The Korea Herald, poses with Bangladesh Ambassador to Korea Delwar Hossain at a signing ceremony at The Korea Herald office in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on Wednesday. (The Korea Herald).
The Korea Herald and the Embassy of Bangladesh in South Korea have signed a memorandum of understanding agreeing to increase people-to-people exchanges through media cooperation.

The signing ceremony was held at The Korea Herald office in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on Wednesday with Bangladesh Ambassador to Korea Delwar Hossain and The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young in attendance.

Bangladesh is committed to strengthening bilateral relations, particularly economic relations with Korea, and explore emerging opportunities, said Hossain. 
Attendees of the signing ceremony pose for a group photo at The Korea Herald office in Yongsan-gu on Wednesday. From Left: The Korea Herald Sales and Marketing Head Kim Dae-kyung, Journalist Sanjay Kumar, The Korea Herald Marketing and Corporate Relations Head Cheong Hee-jae, The Korea Herald Vice President Shin Yong-bae,The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young, Bangladesh Ambassador to Korea Delwar Hossain , Bangladesh Embassy Commercial Counsellor Mizanur Rahman Second Secretary and Head of Chancery Mispe Soren and First Secretary Samuel Murmu. (The Korea Herald)
Attendees of the signing ceremony pose for a group photo at The Korea Herald office in Yongsan-gu on Wednesday. From Left: The Korea Herald Sales and Marketing Head Kim Dae-kyung, Journalist Sanjay Kumar, The Korea Herald Marketing and Corporate Relations Head Cheong Hee-jae, The Korea Herald Vice President Shin Yong-bae,The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young, Bangladesh Ambassador to Korea Delwar Hossain , Bangladesh Embassy Commercial Counsellor Mizanur Rahman Second Secretary and Head of Chancery Mispe Soren and First Secretary Samuel Murmu. (The Korea Herald)
Under the agreement, the two sides will hold print media exchanges, host a foreign journalists program and bolster partnership through official visits and people-to-people contact.

“Hopefully post-COVID, we will see solidified media cooperation,” said Hussain.

The ambassador also mentioned the emerging cooperation between Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corp. and Bangladesh as the two countries gear up for commemorating 50 years of diplomatic relations in 2023.

Choi Jin-young (left), CEO of The Korea Herald and Bangladesh Ambassador to Korea Delwar Hossain sign a memorandum of understanding. (The Korea Herald)
Choi Jin-young (left), CEO of The Korea Herald and Bangladesh Ambassador to Korea Delwar Hossain sign a memorandum of understanding. (The Korea Herald)
The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young stressed a need to increase awareness of Bangladesh in Korea and vice versa.

“It’s very timely to forge business platforms and solidify economic relations between Korea and Bangladesh,” said Choi.

Choi also extended an invitation to the Bangladesh Embassy to host cultural events at The Korea Herald’s Global Business Forum.

The 13-week-long forum, in its second edition, is aimed at sharing and enhancing knowledge of the international community and for exploring overseas investment opportunities and expanding business networks.


By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114