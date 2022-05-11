Korea Herald, Bangladesh Embassy agree to boost ties through media partnership

Choi Jin-young (left), CEO of The Korea Herald, poses with Bangladesh Ambassador to Korea Delwar Hossain at a signing ceremony at The Korea Herald office in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on Wednesday. (The Korea Herald).

The Korea Herald and the Embassy of Bangladesh in South Korea have signed a memorandum of understanding agreeing to increase people-to-people exchanges through media cooperation.



The signing ceremony was held at The Korea Herald office in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on Wednesday with Bangladesh Ambassador to Korea Delwar Hossain and The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young in attendance.



Bangladesh is committed to strengthening bilateral relations, particularly economic relations with Korea, and explore emerging opportunities, said Hossain.



Attendees of the signing ceremony pose for a group photo at The Korea Herald office in Yongsan-gu on Wednesday. From Left: The Korea Herald Sales and Marketing Head Kim Dae-kyung, Journalist Sanjay Kumar, The Korea Herald Marketing and Corporate Relations Head Cheong Hee-jae, The Korea Herald Vice President Shin Yong-bae,The Korea Herald CEO Choi Jin-young, Bangladesh Ambassador to Korea Delwar Hossain , Bangladesh Embassy Commercial Counsellor Mizanur Rahman Second Secretary and Head of Chancery Mispe Soren and First Secretary Samuel Murmu. (The Korea Herald)

Under the agreement, the two sides will hold print media exchanges, host a foreign journalists program and bolster partnership through official visits and people-to-people contact.



“Hopefully post-COVID, we will see solidified media cooperation,” said Hussain.



The ambassador also mentioned the emerging cooperation between Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corp. and Bangladesh as the two countries gear up for commemorating 50 years of diplomatic relations in 2023.





