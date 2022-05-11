DAV International to release new collagen supplement

DAV International‘s new all-in-one collagen supplement. (DAV International)
Local health product and cosmetics retailer DAV International said Tuesday that it has launched a collagen powder product that contains eight different vitamins and minerals.
The product, All-in-one Daily Small-molecule Marine Collagen, not only supplies collagen to the skin, but contains vitamins essential to rejuvenate one‘s health.
The company added more vitamin ingredients than are seen in other products, which usually have four, said a company official.
The product is made up of two types of collagen supplements -- one for morning intake and the other for night. Collagen sets for mornings have citrus flavored vitamin C to start the day off, while its banana-flavored night sets contain amino acids to relieve stress, according to the retail company.
The product will also be available on the crowdfunding platform Wadiz Funding starting Monday.
By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com
)