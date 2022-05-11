[Hashtag Korea] Korea Quiz (2) Squid Man





Netflix’s megahit series “Squid Game” didn’t just happen to have the ocean creature in its name.



In South Korea, the invertebrate makes frequent appearances at school cafeterias, pubs and on dinner tables at home as a dish loved by people of all ages.



In recent years, people use the word to jokingly describe one’s facial features. It is more common to liken men to squid than to do so with women.



On an unrelated note, a man can be spotted covering his face with a real squid -- a dried one -- in a traditional pre-wedding ceremony of delivering a wedding box, called “ham” in Korean, to the bride’s home. This “squid man” carries the box and plays the most important role in the event.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com