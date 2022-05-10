[Today’s K-pop] TXT tops iTunes chart in 43 regions with 4th EP

(Credit: Big Hit Music)



Tomorrow X Together landed atop the iTunes top albums chart in 43 regions with its fourth EP “minisode 2: Thursday’s Child,” said label Big Hit Music on Tuesday.



The EP was released on Monday and sold over 910,000 copies on the day. The band is the second K-pop band to sell more than 900,000 units on the first day of sales, second only to BTS.



The main track “Good Boy Gone Bad” was No. 1 on the iTunes top songs chart in 19 regions, and the music video amassed 5 million views in 12 hours on YouTube.



The quintet is the first K-pop boy band to place its debut album -- “The Dream Chapter: Star” from 2019 – on the iTunes top albums chart in the US.



Ateez hints at new album at Berlin concert



(Credit: KQ Entertainment)



Ateez set fans abuzz with the news that it is preparing a new album during its concert in Berlin, according to agency KQ Entertainment on Tuesday.



The band is touring Europe as part of its international tour, and added a show in Berlin, where it performed for the first time in three years. During the live show, the band told the audience the news.



The band will perform in Amsterdam on Thursday local time, and wrap up the European leg of its tour. The tour began in Seoul in January and brought the eight members to the US in February. In May, it will drop its second EP “Beyond: Zero” in Japan and hold its first ever in-person concert in the country in July.



Its previous album was the EP “Zero: Fever Epilogue” from December last year, which entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 73.



GOT7 to host concert to mark return as seven-member act



(Credit: Warner Music)



GOT7 will hold a concert for its official fandom community on May 21-22 in Seoul to celebrate its return.



The second day’s live event will be broadcast online as well.



It has been almost 1 1/2 years since the band greeted fans at an online fan concert to mark its sixth anniversary since debut.



The seven members are joining forces 15 months after their contract with former label JYP Entertainment expired for the EP “GOT7,” which is due out on May 23. They will perform songs from the EP for the first time at the concert.



OneWe to drop special album to celebrate 3rd debut anniversary



(Credit: RBW Entertainment)