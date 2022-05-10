 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
KIS
Entertainment

Two Grammy-winning string soloists to perform with orchestras in Seoul

By Park Ga-young
Published : May 10, 2022 - 15:12       Updated : May 10, 2022 - 15:12
Richard Yongjae O’Neill (SPO)
Richard Yongjae O’Neill (SPO)


Two Grammy-winning artists, violist Richard Yongjae O’Neill and violinist Hilary Hahn, are scheduled to perform in South Korea in the coming weeks.

O’Neill will join the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra for two concerts on May 19 and 20 at the Lotte Concert Hall in Songpa-gu, Seoul, marking the first time in 15 years for the US-based violist to perform with the orchestra. 

During the 90-minute concert, O’Neill will premiere Paul Chihara’s “Concerto for Viola and Orchestra: Portrait of the Artist as a Young Hero.” Chihara, a renowned Japanese American composer, dedicated this piece to O’Neill. The second movement of the viola concerto will feature the vibrations of Korean traditional folk music.

Led by music director Osmo Vanska, the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Sibelius’ Symphony No. 4 in A minor, Op. 63, which is part of SPO’s program honoring the Finnish composer.

A three-time Grammy nominee, the 43-year-old musician took home the award for best classical instrumental solo for his recording of Christopher Theofanidis’ “Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra” at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in March 2021.

Violinist Hilary Hahn (In Arts Production)
Violinist Hilary Hahn (In Arts Production)


In July, Grammy-award winning violinist Hilary Hahn and the Montreal Symphony Orchestra are set to perform across South Korea.

Hahn, a three-time winner at the Grammys, will collaborate with the orchestra on July 6, 7, and 8 to present Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No.1 in D major, Op. 19 in Seoul, Daegu and Tongyeong, respectively. The program for the three concerts also includes Mahler’s Symphony No. 5 in C-sharp minor.

The Montreal Symphony Orchestra, led by new music director Rafael Payare, a 42-year-old Venezuelan conductor, will also perform with Korean pianist Sunwoo Yekwon on July 5 in Seoul. Sunwoo won the pretigious Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in 2017, becoming the first Korean winner of the competition.

The Montreal-based orchestra’s South Korean tour is its first in 14 years. Payare, one of the most sought-after conductors, was appointed as the ninth music director for the Montreal Symphony Orchestra and commenced his full duty for the 2022-2023 season.

(gypark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114