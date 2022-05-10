 Back To Top
Life&Style

Sculptures of motherhood donated to Ukrainian Embassy

By Park Yuna
Published : May 10, 2022 - 14:39       Updated : May 10, 2022 - 14:39
Artist Yang Soon-yeal (left) and Oksana Ponomarenko, spouse of Ambassador Dmytro Ponomarenko, pose for a photo on Friday with sculptures “Mother Ottogi” during a donation ceremony held at the Embassy of Ukraine in Seoul (D.K.KIM Foundation)


Artist Yang Soon-yeal‘s two sculptures called “Mother Ottogi” have been donated to the Embassy of Ukraine in Seoul, as a wish for peace in Ukraine and an expression of respect to motherhood in war-torn Ukraine.

The newly created works, funded by D.K.KIM Foundation, show iIndomitable and fearless” mothers in Korea and Ukraine, according to the artist who has explored motherhood, which she believes to be a fundamental value of humanity.

“I heard about a Ukraine mother saving her baby’s life by shielding the child from an explosion in Kyiv. We have been there during the Korean War in 1950. Motherhood never dies. It becomes powerful before their child,” Yang told The Korea Herald. “The concept of ‘Ottogi’ includes a wish to restore purity of humanity.”

The US-based D.K.KIM Foundation was established in 2003 by Korean-American entrepreneur Kim Dong-koo to provide medical, educational and cultural support globally. The foundation donated 37 million won ($30,893) including the artworks to the embassy. The donated works will be on display at the embassy, according to the foundation.

Yang will have an exhibition under the theme of motherhood in August and September at Hakgojae, a major gallery in central Seoul.

By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com)
