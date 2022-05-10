[Photo News] Inauguration day

President Yoon Suk-yeol was sworn in as the 20th state leader of South Korea on Tuesday morning, vowing to rebuild the nation based on values of liberal democracy and a market economy.



More than 40,000 people, including political leaders, foreign envoys and residents, were invited to the inauguration ceremony held at the National Assembly from 11:00 a.m.



A state prosecutor for 27 years and a political novice, Yoon came out victorious in the March presidential election that was the closest race in the country’s history.



He began work at a new presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul, not the traditional Cheong Wa Dae premises, with the stated purpose of becoming a more approachable president.



The new president rules for a single, five-year term until May of 2027.









President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee receive bouquets from children as they leave their private home in southern Seoul on Tuesday morning for the inauguration ceremony. (Yonhap)









President Yoon Suk-yeol burns incense to pay tribute to South Korean martyrs and war heroes at the National Cemetery in Seoul on Tuesday morning, before heading for his inauguration ceremony. (Yonhap)







President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee arrive at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, Tuesday, for the presidential inauguration ceremony. (Yonhap)







President Yoon Suk-yeol takes his oath of office as the 20th president of South Korea during his inauguration ceremony at the National Assembly in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)







President Yoon Suk-yeol (right) shakes hands with former President Moon Jae-in prior to the inauguration ceremony at the National Assembly in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)









More than 40,000 people attend President Yoon Suk-yeol’s inauguration ceremony in front of the National Assembly in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)