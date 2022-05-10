Korean expertise essential to accelerate El Salvador logistics transformation: ambassador

El Salvador’s Ambassador to South Korea Jaime Jose Lopez Badia speaks to The Korea Herald at the Embassy of El Salvador residence in Jung-gu, Seoul, on April 25. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

Korean expertise is essential to achieve and accelerate logistics transformation in El Salvador, the country’s top envoy to Korea said during an interview with The Korea Herald.



The Central American country’s infrastructure drive presents opportunities for Korean companies to participate in planning, construction and operations, said El Salvador‘s Ambassador to South Korea, Jaime Jose Lopez Badia.



According to Lopez, the increase of Korean foreign direct investment in El Salvador in recent years is also remarkable in terms of its contribution to the national economy. By the end of 2021, the Central Reserve Bank reported an increase of 4 percent in comparison to the previous year, generating about 7,500 jobs. Salvadoran exports to South Korea reached a record high in 2021, increasing by 35 percent compared to 2020.



“El Salvador must take advantage of these potential opportunities and overcome different challenges to achieve better results regarding the Free Trade Agreement with Korea,” Lopez said.



El Salvador’s Ambassador to South Korea Jaime Jose Lopez Badia discusses the “Bitcoin City” project during an interview with The Korea Herald. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

The ambassador underlined El Salvador’s comprehensive ecosystem for bitcoin and the blockchain industry.



“The Korean private sector can achieve common benefits by participating in one of the most dynamic and innovative areas of the national economy, generated by the adoption of bitcoin as legal tender,” he stressed.



According to Lopez, legalization of cryptocurrency leads to development of many state modernization projects, including El Salvador’s energy matrix transformation and decentralization of industrial and digital development as part of the “Bitcoin City” project.



“Our government has created a comprehensive ecosystem around bitcoin that benefits private entities and the Salvadoran population,” he said.



A logo commemorating the 60th anniversary of El Salvador-South Korea diplomatic relations (Embassy of El Salvador in Seoul)

Lopez said that El Salvador would continue to promote opportunities with the Global Knowledge Exchange and Development Center in Seoul. The GKEDC is a research and academic facility to showcase South Korea’s economic development and share its development experience with others, run by South Korea’s Ministry of Economy and Finance.



El Salvador recently held a high-level conference between the Minister of Economy of El Salvador and Korean companies related to blockchain and cryptocurrencies, who are interested in investing and establishing representative offices in El Salvador.



The envoy sees Korea’s historic transformation as a global benchmark for development as the tenth largest economy in the world and one of the main donors to Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.





An ongoing energy infrastructure project in El Salvador (Embassy of El Salvador in Seoul)