Korean investors can benefit from EU-funded NRRP: Italian ambassador

Italian Ambassador Failla delivers remarks at the second session of The Korea Herald’s Global Biz Forum in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Wednesday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

Italy is a leading innovator with valuable opportunities for cooperation with Korean entities, says Italian ambassador to South Korea Federico Failla.



Speaking at The Korea Herald’s Global Business Forum on May 4 in Seoul, Failla highlighted Italy’s past and continuing innovations, and its focus on green energy.



According to Failla, Italy is committed to achieving carbon neutrality in 2050, and currently produces 20 percent of total energy from renewable sources, as well as over 45 percent of its total electricity. Italy also aims to completely phase out coal by 2025.



Elaborating further, Failla stated that as part of an eco-friendly transition, more than $25 billion will go toward energy transition and $22 billion for energy efficiency and building renovations, including a smart grid.



A combination of tools such as direct co-financing from the Ministry of Economic Development will support strategic and innovative private sector capital expenditures, tax rebates, incentives and concessional financing activated by Italian investment and development banks.



“Special focus will be also on the construction of hydrogen valleys,” added Failla, stressing the target of 40 gigawatts of additional capacity from renewables by 2030, as indicated by Italy’s national integrated energy and environment plan.



According to Failla, investments and reforms regarding the circular economy and waste management are forecasted to raise the recycling rate of municipal waste equal to at least 55 percent by 2025, 60 percent by 2030 and 65 percent in 2035.



He said resources of $5.9 billion are allocated to renewable energy -- in particular, for developing agro-voltaic energy and bio-methane. There will also be $3.19 billion for developing the hydrogen supply chain, considered one of the most concrete solutions for the decarbonization of hard-to-abate industrial sectors that are not easily electrified, and for long-haul transport by road and rail.





Italian Ambassador Failla speaks about post-COVID opportunities in Italy at the second session of The Korea Herald’s Global Biz Forum in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Wednesday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)