National

Yoon govt. to hold 1st policy consultative meeting with ruling party this week: official

By Yonhap
Published : May 10, 2022 - 10:11       Updated : May 10, 2022 - 10:13
President Yoon Suk-yeol receives a briefing from the military in the underground bunker of the new presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul, on Tuesday, in this photo provided by his office. (Yoon's presidential office)
President Yoon Suk-yeol receives a briefing from the military in the underground bunker of the new presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul, on Tuesday, in this photo provided by his office. (Yoon's presidential office)

The Yoon Suk-yeol administration's first ruling party-government consultative meeting is expected to take place Wednesday to discuss an extra budget bill aimed at compensating pandemic-hit small merchants, an official with the now ruling People Power Party (PPP) said Tuesday.

The meeting between the PPP and the new government is likely to be held at 7:30 a.m. at the National Assembly one day after Yoon takes office, according to the official.

"Since the extra budget bill is the most urgent matter, the party-government consultative meeting will closely look at it," the official said.

The finance ministry earlier said it plans to draw a supplementary budget proposal estimated at some 34-36 trillion won ($26.6-28.1 billion) to help small merchants hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic following Yoon's pledge to fully compensate them.

Yoon could hold an extraordinary Cabinet meeting on Thursday to swiftly carry out the extra budget bill.

The National Assembly earlier announced that a plenary session is scheduled for Monday to hear an administration speech on the extra budget bill. (Yonhap)

