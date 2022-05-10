 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
Business

Umicore sets up rechargeable battery research lab in S. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : May 10, 2022 - 09:26       Updated : May 10, 2022 - 09:33
(Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy)
(Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy)

Belgium-based Umicore N.V. has completed its research laboratory for rechargeable battery materials in central South Korea that could help promote the local industry, the industry ministry said Tuesday.

Umicore's central technology center is based in Cheonan, about 90 kilometers south of Seoul, and serves as the company's Asian hub for research and development of key materials for next-generation rechargeable batteries, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Umicore, an international materials technology company, will invest 36 billion won ($28.2 million) in the center, the largest among its research labs around the globe, until 2025, which will likely create about 100 new jobs.

Umicore's technology center marks the fourth research lab that foreign companies have established here in line with Seoul's efforts to attract research centers of companies engaging in advanced industries, the ministry said.

A ministry official said Umicore's technology center is expected to help contribute to securing original technologies for key rechargeable battery materials, nurturing researchers and setting up a stable supply network down the road. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114