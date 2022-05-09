 Back To Top
Entertainment

Star-studded lineup marks return of Beautiful Mint Life

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : May 9, 2022 - 15:30       Updated : May 9, 2022 - 15:30
Festival-goers enjoy live performances at Beautiful Mint Life 2021 (Mint Paper)
Festival-goers enjoy live performances at Beautiful Mint Life 2021 (Mint Paper)
Beautiful Mint Life 2022, an annual outdoor indie music festival, will take place from Friday through Sunday at the Olympic Park’s 88 Jandi Madang in southeastern Seoul.

This year’s Beautiful Mint Life was originally planned as a two-day event, but additional performances have been scheduled for Friday on huge demand for stage performances amid the eased quarantine measures.

The tickets for Saturday and Sunday sold out in just five minutes, according to the festival organizer Mint Paper. Some 7,000 people will be admitted to the venue each day.

A total of 22 musicians will perform live on the stage during the three-day run.

Poster image of Beautiful Mint Life 2022 (MPMG)
Poster image of Beautiful Mint Life 2022 (MPMG)
The Friday lineup to play from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., includes rock bands Dear Cloud, Lacuna and the Solutions, as well as four-piece indie band Adoy. Fusion gugak act Seodo Band will perform for the first time at the festival and popular indie band Jannabi will perform as a headliner on the same day.

Saturday’s concert will kick off at 1:10 p.m. with singer-songwriters Sung Hae-bin’s performance. Band Daybreak and Lucy, music duo Peppertones and singer-songwriters Lee Seung-yoon, Jung Joon-il and J.Una will also perform, while the headliner Paul Kim is set to wrap up the evening.

The last day’s show will also be held from 1:10 p.m. to 10 p.m. The lineup of performers includes indie duo MeloMance, rock band Soran, four-member project boy band Cnema, singer-actor Jung Eun-ji, singer-songwriter Choi Yu-ree, indie singer Kohyo and rock band N.Flying. Singer-songwriter Jukjae will close the three-day festival.

Festivalgoers will be able to enjoy the onstage performances at the picnic zone with assigned seats. There will be no standing zone this year due to COVID-19, but guests can sit on chairs and picnic mats.

Beautiful Mint Life kicked off in 2010 and is typically held in May every year. It was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic and last year’s concert series took place in June as social distancing rules were eased.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
