Star-studded lineup marks return of Beautiful Mint Life

Festival-goers enjoy live performances at Beautiful Mint Life 2021 (Mint Paper)

Beautiful Mint Life 2022, an annual outdoor indie music festival, will take place from Friday through Sunday at the Olympic Park’s 88 Jandi Madang in southeastern Seoul.



This year’s Beautiful Mint Life was originally planned as a two-day event, but additional performances have been scheduled for Friday on huge demand for stage performances amid the eased quarantine measures.



The tickets for Saturday and Sunday sold out in just five minutes, according to the festival organizer Mint Paper. Some 7,000 people will be admitted to the venue each day.



A total of 22 musicians will perform live on the stage during the three-day run.





Poster image of Beautiful Mint Life 2022 (MPMG)