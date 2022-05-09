Le Sserafim sets first-week sales record with debut album

Le Sserafim, the first girl group from K-pop powerhouse Hybe, has recorded the most first-week sales of any debut album by girl groups in South Korea ever, the group's management agency said Monday.

"Fearless," the group's first EP released last Monday, sold 307,450 copies in the first week of its release, Source Music said, citing data from Hanteo, a local album sales tracker.

The opening-week figure is the highest among all debut albums by South Korean girl groups and ninth highest for all albums from girl groups, according to the agency.

Only six girl groups, including BLACKPINK, Red Velvet and IZ*ONE, have topped 300,000 copies in the first-week sales of their albums, it added.

The group consists of members Kim Chaewon, Miyawaki Sakura, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, Kim Garam and Hong Eunchae. The EP depicts a story of the six members who move forward fearlessly without being swayed by other people. (Yonhap)