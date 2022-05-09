NCT Dream to drop repackage album this month

Boy group NCT Dream will release "Beatbox," a repackage of its second full-length album, this month, the group's management agency said Monday.

The new album will come out on May 30 and has a total of 15 tracks, including four new songs, SM Entertainment said.

NCT Dream's second LP "Glitch Mode" was released on March 28 and sold 2.1 million copies in the first week of its release.

The group debuted in 2016 as the third subunit of K-pop supergroup NCT with its song "Chewing Gum" and has released hit songs, such as "My First and Last" (2017), "Boom" (2019), "Hot Sauce" (2021) and "Hello Future" (2021). The unit initially comprised members under the age of 20, but all seven members are now adults. (Yonhap)