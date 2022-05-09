Yoon to meet with inauguration delegates from Britain, Uzbekistan, Japan

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol speaks during a disbandment ceremony for his transition team in Seoul last Friday. (Yonhap)

Incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol will hold meetings Monday with foreign delegates visiting South Korea to attend his inauguration this week, his office said.

Yoon will meet separately with British Minister of State for Asia and the Middle East Amanda Milling; Sodiq Safoyev, first deputy chairperson of Uzbekistan's Senate; and former Japanese Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama.

The meetings will come a day before Yoon is set to be sworn in as South Korea's new president.

Other high-level guests attending the inauguration ceremony will include US second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan and Singaporean President Halimah Yacob. (Yonhap)