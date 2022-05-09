 Back To Top
Entertainment

'Doctor Strange 2' tops 3m admissions in first week

By Yonhap
Published : May 9, 2022 - 09:32       Updated : May 9, 2022 - 09:41
This image provided by Walt Disney Company Korea shows a scene from
This image provided by Walt Disney Company Korea shows a scene from "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." (Walt Disney Company Korea)

Hollywood blockbuster "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" has topped a cumulative 3 million admissions at the fastest pace in the pandemic era, box-office data showed Monday.

The latest Marvel Studios' flick attracted 1.7 million people from Friday to Sunday, bringing its combined total to 3.5 million, according to the data by the Korea Film Council.

It surpassed the 3 million threshold Saturday, the fourth day of its theatrical release, becoming the sixth film to achieve the feat since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Its pace outmatched that of the biggest pandemic-era hit, "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which needed seven days to reach the number.

Since its release, the sequel to the 2016 "Doctor Strange" has been breaking pandemic-era records in South Korea, including the best opening-day score of 715,000.

Over the weekend, the American animated crime comedy "The Bad Guys" came in a distant second with 110,000 people and the Japanese animation "Butt Detective the Movie: the Secret of Souffle Island" placed third with 50,000. (Yonhap)

