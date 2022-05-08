Art Busan to feature exhibitions, conversations with art professionals

“Infinite” by Kang Yi-yun (Courtesy of the artist)



Art Busan, one of South Korea’s major art fairs, will kick off on Thursday with its VVIP opening featuring conversations with leading art professionals and exhibitions of works from world-renowned artists.



The art fair will run through Sunday at the Bexco Exhibition Center in Busan. The four-day event will include works of 133 galleries in 21 countries including Gray -- a gallery based in Chicago and New York that represents David Hockney, Alex Katz and Jaume Plensa -- and is among the first timers at the major event.



The four-day affair will hold lectures by professionals and artists called “Conversations,” offering participants a chance to catch up with the trends in the global art market. The program consists of two sessions, “Reframing the Boundaries: NFT Art” and “Meet The Artists,” each offering six lectures that take place at the exhibition venue or online.



British sculptor Antony Gormley will meet audiences online during a presentation titled “Towards a Sustainable Future for the Arts: Carbon Footprint” at 5 p.m. on Saturday. Emerging artists Zhao Zhao and Etsu Egami will hold a talk titled “Focus in Asia” at 3 p.m. on Saturday. While Egami will be at the fair in person, Zhao Zhao will join the talk virtually.





Antony Gormley (Art Busan)