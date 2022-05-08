’KCON Premiere 2022’ opens doors in Seoul to cheers of K-pop fans

Performers gather on the stage during “KCON 2022 Premiere in Seoul” on Saturday at the CJ ENM Center in Sangam-dong, western Seoul. (CJ ENM)

Cheers rose to deafening levels as a fully masked crowd of about 200 K-pop fans invited to “KCON 2022 Premier” packed into the CJ ENM Center in Sangam-dong, western Seoul, on Saturday celebrated the return of fan chants and screaming out loud.



The first edition of the premiere shows leading up to the main event, “KCON 2022,” was significant as it not only marked the return of the annual global K-pop festival, but also the lifting of a noise ban imposed on audiences at concerts, as South Korea recently lifted all major social distancing rules for COVID-19.



Saturday’s show lasted for nearly three hours as seven major K-pop teams went back and forth between performances and panel sessions.



Opening the night was boy band Monsta X, and as the lights dimmed, the act’s fans scattered among the audience showed their presence by turning on their light sticks and shouting out the names of the five members.



“It’s an honor to open the night and I’m reminded of the first time we participated in KCON. We’re happy to be performing in front of our fans and the audience,” Monsta X member Joohoney said during the meet and greet session. Kihyun chimed in, “We’re seeing our fans in person more often recently, and it has reminded us that this is real K-pop that we’ve been missing out on.”



Although brief, the concert momentarily brought together the old and new of K-pop, as the veteran groups, including Highlight and Monsta X, staged immaculate performances, while rookies, NMIXX and TO1, heated up the show with their young energy.



“I feel like I have the whole world to me,” TO1’s Jerome said, after the act gave its first set of performances, adding, “We’ve never had a chance to perform in person since our debut, and we’re so excited and thrilled to be seeing them right now.”



Also among the lineup for first day of “KCON 2022 Premiere in Seoul” were Brave Girls, Loona and Viviz -- three contestants from Mnet’s survival TV program, “Queendom 2.” Mnet is the nation’s biggest K-pop and music channel operated by CJ ENM.





