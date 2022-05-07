N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

An intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is launched from Pyongyang International Airport on March 24, 2022, in this photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un approved the launch, and the missile traveled up to a maximum altitude of 6,248.5 kilometers and flew a distance of 1,090 km before falling into the East Sea, the KCNA said. (KCNA)



North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward the East Sea on Saturday, South Korea’s military said, in the recalcitrant regime’s latest saber-rattling that comes just days before President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol‘s inauguration.



The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch, the North’s 15th show of force this year. Details were not immediately known.



Military authorities here presume the launch involves a ballistic missile, a source said.



The latest launch came after the North test-fired what was presumed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Wednesday. In an unusual move, the North‘s state media did not report on Wednesday’s launch, spawning speculation it might have failed.



Concerns have persisted that the North could continue to engage in provocations, such as another ICBM launch or a nuclear test, particularly around Yoon‘s inauguration slated for Tuesday or his summit with U.S. President Joe Biden scheduled for May 21. (Yonhap)