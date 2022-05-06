 Back To Top
Life&Style

[Photo News] Celebrating the Birth of Buddha

By Park Jin
Published : May 7, 2022 - 16:00       Updated : May 7, 2022 - 16:00
On the morning of Friday, two days before the anniversary of Buddha’s birth, Buddhists perfume the image of Buddha as part of a ceremony to commemorate the baby Buddha’s arrival at Jogyesa Temple in Jongno-gu, Seoul.

Buddhists chant prayers under colorful lanterns.

Buddhists chant prayers under colorful lanterns.

Officials of Jogyesa Temple put name tags under colorful lanterns as Buddhists and their families watch.

Buddhists pray as they walk around the tower.

Buddhists perform rituals on a Buddha figure as they prepare for the anniversary of Buddha’s birth.

By Park Jin (jinpower@heraldcorp.com)
