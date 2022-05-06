[Photo News] Celebrating the Birth of Buddha

On the morning of Friday, two days before the anniversary of Buddha’s birth, Buddhists perfume the image of Buddha as part of a ceremony to commemorate the baby Buddha’s arrival at Jogyesa Temple in Jongno-gu, Seoul.





Buddhists chant prayers under colorful lanterns.





Officials of Jogyesa Temple put name tags under colorful lanterns as Buddhists and their families watch.





Buddhists pray as they walk around the tower.



