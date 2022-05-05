[Interactive] Norway now best place to be in pandemic



Even as a new omicron wave gathers speed in some parts of the world, most countries are pushing ahead with reopening travel and easing restrictions in a bid to move past the COVID-19 era.

In March, Norway claimed the No. 1 spot in Bloomberg’s COVID Resilience Ranking. After scrapping all of its travel restrictions, the country scored the highest among the 53 economies ranked with the most Vaccinated Travel Routes open and loose social curbs. The United Arab Emirates and Ireland rounded out the top three in the monthly analysis of which places are handling the pandemic the best, with the least social and economic disruption.

The US fell four rungs to No. 24 as its tally of daily COVID fatalities exceeded 900 on average in March, though cases continue to drop as the country emerges from its first omicron wave. The UK slid one spot to No. 10 as it’s experiencing a rise in infections driven by another omicron outbreak. (Bloomberg)