[Photo News] Children’s Day

With the COVID-19 pandemic losing its grip, Children’s Day has returned with its full grandeur in South Korea, with theme parks and other kid-friendly venues jam-packed with crowds.



This year marks the 100th anniversary of the proclamation of the holiday, which falls on May 5 and is usually celebrated by parents taking their kids to enjoy a special treat.





Roads and highways leading to popular Children’s Day destinations are clogged with traffic as the country marked the annual holiday for kids on May 5. (Yonhap)

Everland Theme Park in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, the country’s largest, is seen swarming with visitors. (Yonhap)







With summer-like weather, many families headed to beaches, including Haeundae Beach in Busan. (Yonhap)





Children from remote islands were invited to play with the outgoing President Moon Jae-in, rolling a giant ball in this picture, at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae. (Yonhap)





President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol meets with his young neighbors at his residential complex in Seocho, southern Seoul. (Yonhap)





The usually emotionless royal guards at Gyeongbokgung, central Seoul, sport kid-friendly masks for Children‘s Day. (Yonhap)