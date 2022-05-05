 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
KIS
National

[Photo News] Children’s Day

By Korea Herald
Published : May 5, 2022 - 17:20       Updated : May 5, 2022 - 17:36
With the COVID-19 pandemic losing its grip, Children’s Day has returned with its full grandeur in South Korea, with theme parks and other kid-friendly venues jam-packed with crowds.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the proclamation of the holiday, which falls on May 5 and is usually celebrated by parents taking their kids to enjoy a special treat. 

Roads and highways leading to popular Children’s Day destinations are clogged with traffic as the country marked the annual holiday for kids on May 5. (Yonhap)
Roads and highways leading to popular Children’s Day destinations are clogged with traffic as the country marked the annual holiday for kids on May 5. (Yonhap)
 
Everland Theme Park in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, the country’s largest, is seen swarming with visitors. (Yonhap)
Everland Theme Park in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, the country’s largest, is seen swarming with visitors. (Yonhap)


With summer-like weather, many families headed to beaches, including Haeundae Beach in Busan. (Yonhap)
With summer-like weather, many families headed to beaches, including Haeundae Beach in Busan. (Yonhap)

Children from remote islands were invited to play with the outgoing President Moon Jae-in, rolling a giant ball in this picture, at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae. (Yonhap)
Children from remote islands were invited to play with the outgoing President Moon Jae-in, rolling a giant ball in this picture, at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae. (Yonhap)

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol meets with his young neighbors at his residential complex in Seocho, southern Seoul. (Yonhap)
President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol meets with his young neighbors at his residential complex in Seocho, southern Seoul. (Yonhap)

The usually emotionless royal guards at Gyeongbokgung, central Seoul, sport kid-friendly masks for Children‘s Day. (Yonhap)
The usually emotionless royal guards at Gyeongbokgung, central Seoul, sport kid-friendly masks for Children‘s Day. (Yonhap)



By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114