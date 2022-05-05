Learn cultural heritage at Saturday workshops

A visitor learns Korean pottery making led by a professional instructor during an NIHC workshop in 2019. (NIHC)

In hopes of promoting intangible cultural heritage to the public, the National Intangible Heritage Center in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, is holding special workshops onsite every Saturday until November.



The program is divided into three sections -- outdoor folklore games, traditional handicraft workshops, and intangible heritage in everyday life.



Visitors can learn traditional games, including arrow-throwing “tuho,” traditional board game “yutnori,” “jegichagi,” “ttakjichigi” and Korean archery.



All outdoor games will be held from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. accompanied by staff instructors. Visitors can also learn how to make pinwheels, fans, kites and tops. Anyone can freely join the games at the NIHC’s courtyard.



The craft workshops will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the NIHC’s lecture rooms.



A family plays traditional games at the NIHC’s courtyard during a workshop in 2020. (NIHC)