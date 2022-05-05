Learn cultural heritage at Saturday workshops

A visitor learns Korean pottery making led by a professional instructor during an NIHC workshop in 2019. (NIHC)
In hopes of promoting intangible cultural heritage to the public, the National Intangible Heritage Center in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, is holding special workshops onsite every Saturday until November.
The program is divided into three sections -- outdoor folklore games, traditional handicraft workshops, and intangible heritage in everyday life.
Visitors can learn traditional games, including arrow-throwing “tuho,” traditional board game “yutnori,” “jegichagi,” “ttakjichigi” and Korean archery.
All outdoor games will be held from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. accompanied by staff instructors. Visitors can also learn how to make pinwheels, fans, kites and tops. Anyone can freely join the games at the NIHC’s courtyard.
The craft workshops will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the NIHC’s lecture rooms.
A family plays traditional games at the NIHC’s courtyard during a workshop in 2020. (NIHC)
The workshops offered are knot-making and small wooden furniture classes. Beginners are also welcome at the workshops.
Up to 10 adults are accepted per day, with prior reservations required. Workshops are free but the participants need to pay for the cost of the materials that will be provided.
The last section on intangible cultural heritage in everyday life will be held from May to June and again from September to October. The workshops will also run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Five National Intangible Cultural Heritages will be introduced and shown. They are the “Imsil pilbongnongak,” a type of Korean folk music from Imsil-gun, North Jeolla Province, “maedeupjang,” technique of making decorative knots, “geumbakjang,” gold leaf imprinting on hanbok or fabrics, “Gangnyeong Talchum” and “Bukcheong Sajanori,” traditional performances performed on ceremonial days. Prior reservations are necessary for groups or families.
A detailed schedule of the events will be updated on the NIHC’s social media and its official website. Reservations can be made by calling (063) 280-1657.
By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com
)