 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
KIS
Entertainment

BTS to release compilation album in June

By Yonhap
Published : May 5, 2022 - 11:16       Updated : May 5, 2022 - 11:17
A photo of K-pop supergroup BTS, captured from the group's official Twitter account (BTS' official Twitter account)
A photo of K-pop supergroup BTS, captured from the group's official Twitter account (BTS' official Twitter account)

K-pop sensation BTS will release a new compilation album that includes three new tracks next month, its agency said Thursday.

"Proof" is set to be released June 10, Big Hit Entertainment said in a statement through the group's Weverse page.

The three-CD album will be BTS' first official release since "Butter," its second English single, in July last year, which sold nearly 2 million copies in its first week of release.

The new album will celebrate the septet's ninth anniversary on June 13 and provide ARMY with a collection of BTS' songs chronicling its career, Big Hit Entertainment said.

Preorders for the release will be available through the Weverse shop starting later in the day.

The group has annually celebrated its debut anniversary with fan meetings, concerts and other special events for one or two weeks. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
#Hashtag Korea
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114