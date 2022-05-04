[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids extends stay on Billboard 200 to 6th week

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Stray Kids added another week to its streak on Billboard 200 as EP “Oddinary” ranked No. 126 on the chart for the week of May 7.



The EP from March debuted on the chart as No. 1, and the eight-piece act became the third K-pop artist to top it following BTS and SuperM. The EP has reigned on the publication’s world albums chart for six consecutive weeks. The album generated 100 million streams on Spotify as of last month and the music video for main track “Maniac” amassed about 76 million views on YouTube as of Wednesday.



Meanwhile, the band held concerts for three days until May 1 in Seoul, for the first time in almost 2 1/2 years. In June, it will fly to Japan and then to the US, to perform 18 times in nine cities.



Brave Girls to tour 9 US cities in July



(Credit: Brave Entertainment)



Brave Girls will tour nine cities in the US this summer, agency Brave Entertainment said Wednesday.



The quartet will be performing in the US for the first time and is set to charm and dazzle fans there onstage, added the company.



The band will begin the tour in Philadelphia on July 9 and wrap up the tour in Los Angeles on July 23.



Brave Girls debuted in 2011 and despite a relaunch after reshuffling members, was on the brink of disbandment when a performance clip of “Rollin’,” a song from 2017, went viral last year.



GFriend’s Yerin to drop 1st solo album



(Credit: Sublime Artist Agency)



Yerin of the disbanded group GFriend will debut as a solo musician on May 18, agency Sublime Artist Agency announced Wednesday.



The EP “Aria” is her first solo gig since she debuted in 2015 as a member of the girl group. The six-member act disbanded in May last year. Former bandmates Sowon branched out into acting while Yuju went solo in January, putting out her first album “REC.” Eunha, SinB and Eomji teamed up as a new group, Viviz, and released their first EP “Beam of Prism” in February.



Yerin has also appeared in a series of variety shows and has been hosting a recruitment show on cable television since February.



Class:y debuts, eyes set on Billboard



(Credit: M25)