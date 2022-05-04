 Back To Top
Business

S. Koreans think ideal ‘workcation’ should last 12.8 days: survey

By Lee Seung-ku
Published : May 4, 2022 - 17:18       Updated : May 4, 2022 - 17:18
Good Choice’s workcation survey (Good Choice)
Good Choice’s workcation survey (Good Choice)
If given a chance to work remotely while on holiday, South Koreans said about 13 days a year may be enough for the so-called “workcation,” according to a survey on Wednesday.

The findings of the survey, conducted by online accommodation bookings platform Good Choice among 350 respondents, showed pollsters picked an average of 12.8 days as ideal for a workcation. Most of them said they have yet to experience the new work trend, but over 90 percent said they would give it a go if they can.

Respondents from the IT sector were most familiar with the term, followed by those from logistics and services industries.

Meanwhile, accommodation reservations for more than two nights on the Good Choice app, which also offers bookings for restaurants and leisure activities, increased 69 percent in the first quarter, with the company attributing the rise to the growing interest in workcations.

By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com)
