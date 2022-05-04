[Photo News] May the fourth be with you

A man stares at a life-sized Darth Vader made of lego cubes on display at E-Mart Wangshimri branch in Seoul in collaboration with Walt Disney Korea on Wednesday, celebrated as Star Wars Day among fans.
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114