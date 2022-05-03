[Today’s K-pop] Le Sserafim tops iTunes chart in 13 regions with debut album

(Credit: Source Music)



Le Sserafim landed atop the iTunes top albums chart in 13 regions with its debut EP “Fearless,” according to agency Source Music on Monday.



The EP was among the top 10 on the chart in five countries.



The titular track was No. 1 on the iTunes top songs chart in two regions, as was the track “Blue Flame” in Peru. Members Chaewon and Yoonjin participated in writing the lyrics for the latter.



All tracks from the EP entered LINE Music’s real-time chart in Japan on the day of release, as well as local charts.



The six-member act debuted on Monday amid much anticipation as the first girl group to be launched under Hybe.



Meanwhile, the music video for the debut song racked up 10 million views on YouTube in 19 hours. It was No. 3 on the platform’s music video trending worldwide chart.



NCT’s Johnny attends Met Gala in New York



(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Johnny of NCT was seen at the 2022 Met Gala on Monday in the US, as the only K-pop artist to be invited to the event.



The annual charity event is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, and is also known as “fashion’s biggest night out.”



This year’s theme was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” The idol donned an all-black silk suit custom-made by Peter Do. The star-studded guest list included Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo.



On the day he flew to New York, Johnny excitedly told his fans via Instagram that he is headed for the city.



Meanwhile, NCT will join the label’s all-star group concert in Tokyo in August.



Enhypen drops 2nd Japanese single



(Credit: Belift Lab)



Enhypen came out with its second Japanese single “Dimension: Senkou” on Tuesday.



The single consists of three tracks: “Always,” the band’s second song in Japanese, as well as the Japanese versions of “Drunk-Dazed” and “Tamed-Dashed,” the main tracks from its second EP and first LP, respectively.



“Always” was also the theme song for a Japanese television drama series called “Muchaburi! I Am the President!” that aired from January to March.



On Monday, the seven members performed the Japanese version of “Tamed-Dashed” for the first time on “CDTV Live! Live!” a music program on TBS.



The band’s previous single released in Japan was its first, “Border: Hakanai,” in July 2021. It headed straight to the top of Oricon’s daily single chart as well as the weekly single chart.



Super Junior’s Ryeowook releases 3rd solo EP



(Credit: Label SJ)