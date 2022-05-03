 Back To Top
[Exclusive] Tiger JK eyes return with new digital single as early as June

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : May 3, 2022 - 15:30       Updated : May 3, 2022 - 15:30
Korean hip-hop legend Tiger JK (Feel Ghood Music)
Korean hip-hop legend Tiger JK is gearing up for the release of a new digital single sometime in June, an industry source told The Korea Herald on Tuesday.

“Tiger JK has completed recording and is going to start mastering the record and film a music video for the upcoming song,” the source said.

It will likely to mark the musician’s return to music nearly nine months after the release of “Love Peace Movement,” the remix of “Love Peace” which dropped in September last year.

According to the source, the hip-hop musician originally planned to release the single in May at the latest. But it was postponed due to the COVID-19 situation and a trip to the US for nearly a month of engagements there, including a performance at the Grammy Museum last month.

“With the goal of dropping the digital single sometime before his departure, he has been working on it since last year,” the source said. “Since he is set to return to Korea early this month, he will likely set the exact date of the new single’s release after filming the music video.”

Both Tiger JK and Yoon Mi-rae, the reigning hip-hop power couple, performed at “The Grammy Museum: Global Spin Live” in Los Angeles on April 27. They became the only K-pop musicians to appear at the Grammy Museum.

Tiger JK was named to Billboard’s “20 Best K-pop Albums of 2018: Critics’ Picks” in 2018 for “Drunken Tiger X: Rebirth of Tiger JK,” his 10th studio album and final album under the Drunken Tiger moniker.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
