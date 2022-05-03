NFTs: Korean companies' latest marketing tool

Hyundai Motor’s Shooting Star NFT collection. (Yonhap)

Non-fungible tokens have become the latest marketing tool by South Korean companies, as many of them are issuing the digital asset to garner attention from young customers.



Hyundai Motor said Tuesday it will launch a new collection of 10,000 Shooting Star NFTs on May 9 through its NFT marketplace.



The collection is a sequel to a short film released last month by the carmaker and Meta Kongz, a local blockchain technology platform company and the creator of a NFT brand of the same name. The launch of its new NFT collection is aimed at expanding customers’ brand experience into the “Metamobility universe,” a concept created by the carmaker.





NFTs of former South Korean presidents‘ shoes. (Hyungji Esquire)