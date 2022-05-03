NFTs: Korean companies' latest marketing tool

Hyundai Motor’s Shooting Star NFT collection. (Yonhap)
Non-fungible tokens have become the latest marketing tool by South Korean companies, as many of them are issuing the digital asset to garner attention from young customers.
Hyundai Motor said Tuesday it will launch a new collection of 10,000 Shooting Star NFTs on May 9 through its NFT marketplace.
The collection is a sequel to a short film released last month by the carmaker and Meta Kongz, a local blockchain technology platform company and the creator of a NFT brand of the same name. The launch of its new NFT collection is aimed at expanding customers’ brand experience into the “Metamobility universe,” a concept created by the carmaker.
NFTs of former South Korean presidents‘ shoes. (Hyungji Esquire)
A local shoemaker, Hyungji Esquire, also said on that same day that it would issue NFTs of shoes worn by former South Korean presidents -- former Presidents Park Chung-hee, Roh Tae-woo, Kim Young-sam, Kim Dae-jung and Lee Myung-bak.
Based on job orders the company received from former presidents, the shoemaker has restored the shoes as NFTs. The tokens will be released on NFT marketplace OpenSea on Friday.
The project was designed to pay respect to the former presidents, the company said. All profits from NFT sales will be donated to charity, it added.
With companies jumping into the NFT business, Korea’s NFT market -- which was valued at 14 billion won ($12.6 million) in 2021 -- is projected to reach 35 billion won by the end of 2022, according to data from Statista.
By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com
)