Seventeen's upcoming album sells record 1.74m in preorders

The upcoming full-length album by K-pop supergroup Seventeen has sold more than 1.74 million copies in preorders, a new record for the group, its management agency said Tuesday.

Preorders for the band's fourth studio album "Face the Sun" began a week ago.

It became the most-preordered album from Seventeen, surpassing 1.41 million copies for the band's previous release, ninth EP "Attacca."

With the strong presales, the upcoming album is expected to become the band's sixth million-selling album after "An Ode" (2019), "Heng:garae" (2020), "Semicolon" (2020), "Your Choice" (2021) and "Attacca" (2021). The last two albums sold over 1 million copies each in the first week of their release.

The 13-member band is set to drop "Face the Sun" on May 27 at 1 p.m. It will also hold its "Hanabi" fan event at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan from Saturday to Sunday. (Yonhap)