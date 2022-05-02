[Today’s K-pop] TXT to kick off world tour in Seoul in July

(Credit: Big Hit Music)



Tomorrow X Together will kick off its first international tour with a two-day concert in Seoul, slated for July 2-3.



The second day’s live performance will be broadcast online as well.



The tour, named “Act: Love Sick,” will carry on in the United States from July 7, bringing the band to seven cities including Chicago, New York and Los Angeles.



Meanwhile, the five-member band will make a comeback with its fourth EP “minisode 2: Thursday’s Child” on July 9. The band will perform songs from the EP, including the main track “Good Boy Gone Bad” for the first time through a showcase on the day. The event will be aired on the Korean music TV channel Mnet and its official YouTube channel M2.



The EP sold over 1.44 million copies in preorders, according to label Big Hit Music last week. It is likely to become the boy band’s first million-selling album, the company predicted.



Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon to drop 1st solo EP



(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Hyoyeon of Girls’ Generation will roll out her solo debut album on May 16, announced label SM Entertainment on Monday.



Titled “Deep,” the debut EP album will consist of seven tracks leaning heavily toward the electronic genre. It will include a focus track of the same name.



This is the first album that Hyoyeon has put together on her own since she debuted with Girl’s Generation in 2007. Previously, she has released a series of solo singles such as “Mystery” (2016) and “Wannabe” (2017). She has also been DJing under the name DJ Hyo.



Separately, she and Girls’ Generation bandmate Taeyeon will join fellow S.M. Entertainment musicians for the label’s star-studded group concert SMTown at Tokyo Dome in August.



Seventeen floats another teaser for 4th LP



(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)



Seventeen shared another trailer on Monday for its upcoming fourth studio album.



Junghan was the main character featured in the sixth video clip, which is part of the “13 Inner Shadows” series. In the teaser, he unlocks bird cages and sets the birds free, but lets go of the keys and locks himself up in a cage.



The LP “Face The Sun” will be fully unveiled on May 27. The band pre-dropped the single “Darl+ing” on April 15.



This weekend, the 13-member group will host a fan meet event called “Hanabi” in Saitama, Japan. All 60,000 tickets for the two-day event were sold out. The bandmates flew to Japan on Monday, getting ready to meet their fans in person in Japan for the first time in 2 1/2 years.



Victon to return by the end of May



(Credit: IST Entertainment)