Hybe’s first girl group Le Sserafim makes iconic first step through ‘Fearless’

Rookie girl group Le Sserafim poses during a press conference in Seoul, Monday. (Source Music)



Amid frenzied hype, Hybe’s first-ever girl group Le Sserafim finally made their official debut and stepped into the spotlight on Monday evening with the release of their five-song package “Fearless.” The six-member group threw their glitzy hats into the ring under Source Music, an affiliate label of Hybe, as the first all-female act launched by the multi-label entertainment company.



Among the six members, there are four Korean members -- Chae-won, Yun-jin, Garam, and Eun-chae – and two Japanese members, Sakura and Kazuha. Chae-won and Sakura are bandmates from the now-disbanded girl group IZ*ONE.



Sakura said being called Hybe’s first-ever girl group was definitely a burden. But at the same time, the Japanese member said she was grateful to be in the limelight and the center of attention. She added that the group had many conversations before their debut, and kept reminding each other to stop worrying about what others say.



Le Sserafim’s road to the debut stage was no walk in the park. But the worry and excitement surrounding the dawn of a new girl group to lead the 4th generation of K-pop groups landed well with the six-member group. And now, the rookie band is eager to set off on their musical journey.



Speaking about how it feels to make the first step, Yun-jin said she’s happy to debut as a group where all six bandmates have different backgrounds. “It feels like we are destined to be together. I’m glad my hard work paid off, and we’ll continue to give good performances,” she said.



When asked about the band’s name, Chae-won said Le Sserafim is an anagram of “I’m fearless.” The leader went on to say that the band’s name also contains a message that it will not be swayed by what the world says and boldly march forward. This is also the message the group aims to convey through its debut album, she said.



As much as music listeners and fans are excited to see a new female act from the K-pop powerhouse, expectations for what kind of music and performances the band would put out are also high. Hybe’s founder and Chairman Bang Si-hyuk, often referred to as the mastermind behind BTS, has executively produced the group’s first album.



When asked about Bang Si-hyuk’s advice, Chae-won said that since the debut album is about Le Sserafim’s story about being bold and daring, Bang told the rookie band to express being fearless with confidence.



Sakura described the album produced by the K-pop mogul as “a story about Le Sserafim who strives to be the strongest and the best.”







Rookie girl group Le Sserafim performs its debut song “Fearless” during a press conference in Seoul, Monday. (Source Music)