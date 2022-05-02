[LIVE] The Korea Herald, AmCham Korea hold Metaverse Forum 2022

The two-hour forum invites a number of business leaders and experts, who are leading the rise of the metaverse to share their insights on the recent frenzy and how it will shape the next generation digital era.

Steve Park, Facebook parent Meta’s director of public policy in Korea and Japan, will open the session with a speech on the company’s metaverse technology and vision for business expansion in Korea.

Lee Mi-yeon, SK Telecom’s metaverse partnership team leader, will lay out how South Korea’s largest telecom carrier in terms of subscriber numbers aims to go global with its popular metaverse platform, called ifland.

Mooni Kim, foreign attorney at Kim & Chang, will talk about regulatory hurdles facing the burgeoning metaverse industry.

Patrick Yoon, Korea’s managing director at Crypto.com, will deliver a speech on global trends on digital payment methods and nonfungible tokens.

The presentations will be followed by a panel discussion on the implications and opportunities of the metaverse for tech, fintech and other industries. The discussion will be moderated by Dr. Eric Kim, adjunct professor at Hanyang University and founder and CEO of Datacrunch Global.

With the growing buzz around the metaverse driven by every sector of industry around the world, The Korea Herald and the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Korea are co-hosting a forum to discuss what the hyper-interactive virtual world holds for the future.