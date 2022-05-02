 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Entertainment

Hybe's first girl group to drop debut album

By Yonhap
Published : May 2, 2022 - 09:49       Updated : May 2, 2022 - 09:50
A photo of Hybe's first girl group Le Sserafim, provided by Source Music (Source Music)
A photo of Hybe's first girl group Le Sserafim, provided by Source Music (Source Music)

K-pop powerhouse Hybe will unveil its first girl group Le Sserafim on Monday amid high anticipation from global music fans.

The six-piece group composed of Miyawaki Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, Kim Garam and Hong Eunchae will drop its debut EP "Fearless" at 6 p.m., Source Music said.

The first two are ex-members of the now-disbanded girl group IZ*ONE, while Huh was a contestant on the TV survival show "Produce 48."

The upcoming EP depicts a story of the six members who "move forward fearlessly without being swayed by other people," according to the agency.

Including the title track, the EP has a total of five songs of various genres, such as alternative pop, disco-punk and R&B. The four others are "The World Is My Oyster," "Blue Flame," "The Great Mermaid" and "Sour Grapes."

Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk, who is the mastermind behind BTS, participated in the production of the title track and "The Great Mermaid" while members Kim Chaewon and Huh Yunjin penned the lyrics for "Blue Flame."

"Fearless" is a punk-based alternative pop genre number driven by heavy basslines and groovy rhythms, according to the agency. Besides Bang, Blvsh, who worked on BTS' song "Life Goes On" (2020), and American pop artist Destiny Rogers took part in producing "Fearless."

The upcoming EP had sold over 380,000 copies in preorders until Friday, the agency said, as it drew high anticipation from K-pop fans at home and abroad.

After the album's release, the band is set to hold an online and offline showcase for fans at the Jangchung Arena, an indoor sports stadium in Seoul that can house 4,000 people. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114