Museums hold special exhibitions for Children’s Day

One of the activity rooms for family guests at the National Museum of Korea’s special exhibit (NMK)

Four national museums across Seoul will be holding exhibitions and events to mark Children’s Day on May 5 and the family month of May.



This year marks the centennial of Children’s Day, established in 1922 by Bang Jeong-hwan, a children’s rights activist and a pioneering children’s literature writer.



The National Museum of Korea will hold an activity-based exhibition titled “The Child in All of Us” from Tuesday, at the Special Exhibition Gallery of the Children’s Museum. The ten activities on offer at the exhibition invite families to communicate, share gifts and engage in dialogue. An activity sheet is offered in Korean, English and Braille, to help follow the exhibition. A compact version of the exhibition is also available in virtual space via Naver’s Zepeto.



Five slots are open per day, each slot accommodating a maximum of 120 visitors. Reservations are required through the NMK website.





Posters for Children’s Day exhibitions and events in Seoul (NMK)