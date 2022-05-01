[Herald Review] 2022 Seoul Jazz Festa provides musical healing to COVID weary

First-generation Korean jazz musicians, as well as vocalist Woongsan (third from right) and rapper MC Sniper (second from right) perform on stage at “2022 Seoul Jazz Festa” held on Nodeul Island, Seoul, Saturday. (Jie Ye-eun/The Korea Herald)

People thirsty for stage performances flocked to Nodeul Island, central Seoul on Saturday, seeking to find comfort in jazz music in line with the South Korean government’s “phased return to normal” scheme. It was a perfect day to enjoy jazz music outdoors in spring weather, with the gentle breeze scattering flower petals.



Marking the UNESCO-designated International Jazz Day, the 2022 Seoul Jazz Festa drew roughly 750 music fans who showed their excitement over the return of long-suspended in-person concerts. Since tickets for the six-day festival were sold out in just 20 minutes, those who failed to get a seat brought picnic mats and chairs to enjoy the stage performances from a distance.



Saturday’s event was comprised of three concerts from 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. First was an ensemble performance of five top vocalists, followed by a big band’s performance with jazz vocalists and an R&B singer. Lastly was a performance by a jazz ensemble of first, second and third generations of jazz musicians.





Jazz vocalists perform together at "2022 Seoul Jazz Festa" held on Nodeul Island, Seoul, on Saturday. (Jie Ye-eun/The Korea Herald)





R&B singer Bobby Kim performs with Jazz Park Big Band on stage at "2022 Seoul Jazz Festa" held on Nodeul Island, Seoul, on Saturday. (Jie Ye-eun/The Korea Herald)

The lineup included saxophonist Lee Jung-sik, vocalists Woongsan and Kim Joon, R&B singer Bobby Kim, pianist Shin Guan-woong, trumpet player Choi Sun-bae and guitarist Charlie Jung. They performed various well-known tunes, including “Volare,” “What a Wonderful World,” “Summer Time” and “When the Saints Go Marching In.”



“Welcome to Seoul Jazz Festa, everyone. I hope today’s jazz music performances can heal all the citizens and jazz fans who had to go through a hard time for over two years due to the prolonged COVID-19,” Woongsan, a jazz vocalist and chairman of the Korea Jazz Association, which organized the festival, said.



As the sun went down, hundreds of audience members were immersed in the atmosphere, clapping, dancing and waving their arms in the air. They cheered loudly and shouted “Encore!”



The jazz musicians seemed happy to hear the audience’s rousing cheers and paid them back with passionate performances and an encore performance.





People watch stage performances at “2022 Seoul Jazz Festa” on Nodeul Island, Seoul, Saturday. (Jie Ye-eun/The Korea Herald)

