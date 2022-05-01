Hyundai sees surge in IONIQ 5 purchase orders in Indonesia

Hyundai Motor's all-electric IONIQ 5 is presented in a showroom at the 2022 Indonesia International Motor Show that ran from March 31-April 10 in the Southeast Asian country, in this photo provided by Hyundai on Sunday. (Hyundai)

Hyundai Motor Co. said Sunday it has bagged purchase orders for more than 1,500 of the all-electric IONIQ 5 in Indonesia within about a week after its official release in the Southeast Asian country.

The South Korean automaker clinched purchase deals for 1,587 vehicles in the first five days since its official release on April 22, Hyundai's sales unit in Indonesia said.

The amount of purchase orders marks double the number of entire EVs sold in Indonesia for all of last year, reflecting the growing popularity and demand in the country, according to Hyundai.

Hyundai also displayed the IONIQ 5 at the Indonesia International Motor Show that took place in Jakarta from March 31-April 10.

The IONIQ 5 crossover is sold at between 718 million and 829 million rupiah (US$49,600-57,300).

Last year, Hyundai sold 605 IONIQ and Kona EVs in Indonesia, representing 87 percent of the market share in the country. (Yonhap)