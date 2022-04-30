 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

New COVID-19 cases fall below 50,000; outdoor mask mandate set to be lifted

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 30, 2022 - 10:41       Updated : Apr 30, 2022 - 10:47
yonhap
yonhap


South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell below 50,000 on Saturday as the omicron curve has turned downward and the country is set to lift the outdoor mask mandate.

The country reported 43,286 new COVID-19 infections, including 12 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 17,237,878, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The number of new virus cases marks a sharp drop from 50,568 reported the previous day.

There were 70 more COVID-19 deaths, with the death toll rising to 22,794.

The number of critically ill patients stood at 490, down 36 from the previous day.

South Korea's COVID-19 cases have been decreasing after peaking in mid-March at over 600,000. The daily tally dropped to the 30,000s on Monday for the first time in 76 days.

Starting Monday, South Korea will lift the outdoor mask mandate, though people are still required to wear a mask when they attend gatherings of 50 or more people or use multiuse facilities.

Amid the waning pandemic, health authorities also downgraded

COVID-19 to the second-highest level of the four-tier infectious disease control system earlier this week.

Of the locally transmitted infections, Seoul reported 6,455 cases and its surrounding Gyeonggi Province added 10,342 cases.

As of midnight Friday, 45.03 million, or 87.7 percent of the 52 million population, had been fully vaccinated, and 33.12 million, or 64.5 percent, had received their first COVID-19 booster shots, the KDCA said.

A total of 2.04 million people, or 4 percent of the population, have received second booster shots across the country. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114