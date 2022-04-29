 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
KIS
Entertainment

[Today’s K-pop] BTS now has 20 music videos with over 300m views

By Hwang You-mee
Published : Apr 29, 2022 - 20:24       Updated : Apr 29, 2022 - 20:24
(Credit: Big Hit Music)
(Credit: Big Hit Music)

BTS’ music video for “War of Hormone” surpassed 300 million views on YouTube, becoming the band’s 20th music video to reach the milestone.

The song is a track from its first studio album “Dark & Wild” that came out in August 2014. The hip-hop tune combines strong sounds of guitar and drums, and the bandmates show off dazzling performance in the music video that uses a fake one-take method.

On Sunday, the video for “Butter (Hotter Remix)” topped 100 million views on the platform, bringing the septet’s record up to 37. BTS has the most videos that have achieved the feat and the clip for “Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)” has the most views among them all, with over 1.5 billion as of last week.

Rocket Punch to drop 1st Japanese single in June
(Credit: Woollim Entertainment)
(Credit: Woollim Entertainment)
  
Rocket Punch will put out its first single in Japan on June 29, said agency Woollim Entertainment on Friday.

The single “Fiore” will consist of two songs: the Japanese version of “Bouncy” and the title track that compares the feelings of a girl who has fallen in love to a blossoming flower.

The six-member girl group debuted in 2019 and in August last year charted No. 9 on Oricon’s daily album chart and No. 2 on iTunes Japan’s K-pop albums chart with its first Japanese EP “Bubble Up!”

The band released its fourth EP “Yellow Punch” in February and earlier this month hosted a two-day fan meet event in Seoul, greeting fans for the first time in almost 2 1/2 years.

T1419 to return next month
(Credit: MLD Entertainment)
(Credit: MLD Entertainment)

T1419 will make a return with the Korean version of “Run Up” on May 9, the band announced Friday with a poster.

The teaser poster shows only the silhouettes of the nine members but includes that “Run Up” will be remade in Korean. The song was the main track from the boy band’s debut EP in Japan, “Our Teen: Blue Side,” that was released last month.

The band debuted in January last year with “Before Sunrise Part 1” and the online debut showcase drew about 300,000 viewers. Last month it gifted fans a digital single “Edelweiss,” a flower that stands for purity.

Zico completes military duty
(Credit: KOZ Entertainment)
(Credit: KOZ Entertainment)

Zico has been discharged from his military service as of Friday, announced agency KOZ Entertainment.

The singer and producer started serving the mandatory duty in July 2020 as an alternative social worker after four weeks of basic training.

He debuted as a member of seven-member boy band Block B in 2011 and has been releasing a series of hit songs including the hit solo single “Any Song” in 2020. His first solo single was “Tough Cookie” released in 2014.

Psy congratulated him on completing the service during the media conference for his ninth full album. The two musicians co-wrote “Celeb” that features Suzy in the music video.

By Hwang You-mee
(glamazon@heraldcorp.com)


MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114