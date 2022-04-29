 Back To Top
World

[Photo News] Palestinians pray on the holiest month of Muslim religion

By LeeCho Ha-yun
Published : Apr 30, 2022 - 16:01       Updated : Apr 30, 2022 - 16:01
Palestinians attend prayers on the 27th day of Ramadan at Al Aqsa compound in Jerusalem. Ramadan is a sacred month of the year for Muslims, in which they fast every day of the month, from sunrise to sunset. It is a month of self-reflection, as well as practicing generosity and positivity. 

The 27th day of Ramadan is called “Laylat al -Qader.” According to Muslim tradition, the Koran, Islam’s holy book, was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed during the night of Laylat al-Qader. 

Palestinians pray at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site in Islam, after the city of Mecca and Al-Masjid an-Nabawi, the final residence of Muhammad. To the Jews, Temple mount is the holiest site in Judaism.

A girl looks on as Palestinians make their way to attend the last Friday prayers of Ramadan in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque. During this sacred month, 1.6 billion Muslims around the world take up their duty of fasting from sunrise to sunset. 

Palestinian women make traditional cookies in preparation for the end of the fast celebration. The cookies, filled with dates and nuts, is named Ma‘amoul. 

Families and friends feast together once the sun goes down. This communal feast is called Iftar. Once the month is over, they enjoy a 3-day feast called Eid, or Festival of Breaking the Fast. They wear traditional clothing, exchange presents and share blessings during the festival period. “Eid Mubarak!” is a greeting often used, meaning “Have a blessed Eid.”

In this photo, Palestinians eat before they pray on Laylat al-Qadr. The celebration at the end of the fasting month is one of the most joyous holidays for Muslims.

By LeeCho Ha-yun (hayun.leecho@heraldcorp.com)
