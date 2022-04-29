 Back To Top
National

[Photo News] Ruins of Mariupol from Ukraine-Russia conflict

By LeeCho Ha-yun
Published : Apr 30, 2022 - 16:00       Updated : Apr 30, 2022 - 16:00
The streets of Mariupol, destroyed by constant bombing and shelling from Russian troops, are now littered with rubble, shell fragments and remains of broken buildings. A local resident walks near a collapsing apartment building, likely damaged by Russian air strikes.

While Russia declared victory over Mariupol last Thursday, the marks of Ukraine’s fight against Russian forces remain. 

This photo shows a shrine among the debris, amid Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine, taken on Thursday. 

The southern port city has been under Russian attack since the beginning of March. Once a beautiful city, many of its buildings now stand in ruins.

(Photos: Yonhap)

By LeeCho Ha-yun (hayun.leecho@heraldcorp.com)
