[Photo News] Ruins of Mariupol from Ukraine-Russia conflict

The streets of Mariupol, destroyed by constant bombing and shelling from Russian troops, are now littered with rubble, shell fragments and remains of broken buildings. A local resident walks near a collapsing apartment building, likely damaged by Russian air strikes.





While Russia declared victory over Mariupol last Thursday, the marks of Ukraine’s fight against Russian forces remain.





This photo shows a shrine among the debris, amid Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine, taken on Thursday.



