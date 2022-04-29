 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
KIS
Entertainment

Psy's 'Gangnam Style' surpasses 4.4b YouTube views

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 29, 2022 - 10:58       Updated : Apr 29, 2022 - 10:59
This image provided by P Nation on Friday, is to celebrate the music video for
This image provided by P Nation on Friday, is to celebrate the music video for "Gangnam Style" surpassing 4.4 billion views on YouTube. (P Nation)

"Gangnam Style," a 2012 global sensation by South Korean singer-rapper Psy, reached another milestone Friday as the song's popularity has continued for more than a decade.

The music video for the song exceeded 4.4 billion streams on YouTube on Thursday, the singer's management agency P Nation said the following day.

The feat was achieved three months after the video reached 4.3 billion views.

Unveiled in July 2012, the main track from Psy's sixth full-length album became a global sensation as its comical music video and the singer's trademark horse dance went viral.

The song made him the first K-pop act to rise to No. 2 on the Billboard's Hot 100 main singles chart. Psy spent a total of seven weeks in the position.

Its music video became the first video to exceed YouTube's view limit when it surpassed 2 billion views in May 2014, prompting the service to upgrade its counter. The video later surpassed 3 billion in November 2017 and 4 billion in March last year.

Aside from "Gangnam Style," Psy has a strong presence on YouTube with the videos for "Gentleman" and "Oppa is Just My Style," attracting more than 1.4 billion and 800 million views, respectively. Another of his hit singles, "Hangover," has garnered more than 300 million streams.

Psy is scheduled to return to the music scene with his first release in five years Friday.

"Psy 9th," his ninth full-length album, is a 12-track package led by "That That." Suga, a member of K-pop supergroup BTS, participated in the song's production as a co-producer and a featured artist. He also appeared in the song's music video, according to the agency. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114