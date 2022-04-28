Street performances throughout Seoul

“Tipping point” (SFAC)
Spring offers the perfect weather for enjoying street performances. Taking advantage of the warm sunshine and to support street performers, the Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture has organized a festival dedicated to various street arts ranging from puppet shows to a percussions concert.
From April 23 to May 22, events take place every weekend from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at different places. For this weekend’s edition, Seoul Forest will be the center stage for nine performances.
“Fortune Doll: Eating Together,” a 25-minute performance created by A Friend’s Rooftop Art, portrays a lonely doll maker. “Animated Sweeper” by Showgang will feature a cleaner who is an impromptu sound maker.
“Fantasy Space” by CreativeGroup SSAK is a nonverbal puppet show, while Green Cow, a contemporary experimental arts research group, will put up “Tipping Point,” a creative performance mourning icebergs that have melted due to the heated Earth.
JinaOKing will mix sounds of various instruments and noises in a concert called “The tiny isle of nobody.”
The event was launched in 2014 to fill public squares and parks with street performances.
Detailed schedules and locations are available on the Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture website.
)