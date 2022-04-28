Kumho Tire to participate in global tire exhibitions

Blueprint for the Kumho Tire booth in the Tire Cologne 2022. (Kumho Tire)
South Korean tire maker Kumho Tire said Thursday that it will participate in two international tire exhibitions that will kick off in Europe.
Kumho Tire will showcase its products at the Tire Cologne 2022 set to be held in Cologne, Germany between May 24 and 26, and at the Autopromotec 2022, slated to take place in Bologna, Italy, between May 25 and 28. Kumho Tire will display its high-performing, summer, winter, all season, truck and bus, electric vehicle and future concept tires, according to officials.
Through its participation in the two global events, the company will actively communicate with its international clients and raise brand awareness at its displays, according to officials.
The tire maker also signed in January to become the exclusive tire supplier to the 2022 TCR Europe Touring Car Series. The annual touring car racing event, which is held at various locations across Europe, starts in Portugal on Saturday and runs through October. It will tour through various European countries including Spain, Denmark, Belgium, Germany and Italy. The tire maker will provide its ECSTA S700 and W701 racing tires to all cars on the track.
Kumho Tire expects to see positive growth in the first quarter despite increased production and shipping costs in 2021. The company is expecting increased sales of high-profit products including its high-inch and EV tires, it added.
By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com
