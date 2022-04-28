Hanwha chief, Heritage Foundation chairman discuss geopolitics, bilateral ties

From left: Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn, Heritage Foundation founder Edwin John Feulner and Hanwha Hotel and Resorts managing director Kim Dong-seon pose for a photo during a private dinner in Seoul on Wednesday. (Hanwha Group)
Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn on Wednesday met with Edwin Feulner, the founder of the Heritage Foundation, a Washington-based policy think tank, in Seoul and exchanged views on ongoing geopolitical issues affecting the global economy.
The latest meeting between Kim and Feulner took place as the American scholar visited Seoul for a conference. The two have maintained their friendship for over 40 years, according to officials.
The two discussed a wide range of issues from price hikes of raw materials triggered by Russia’s Ukraine invasion to growing concerns over energy security. They also exchanged views on ways to bolster bilateral ties between South Korea and the US.
Kim was accompanied by his youngest son, Kim Dong-seon, who leads the group’s hotel and retail business.
Feulner founded the highly influential conservative think tank in 1973. He was president of the foundation from 1977 to 2013 and 2017 to 2018. He also founded the Asian Studies Center of the Heritage Foundation.
Last month, Kim also met with former US Vice President Mike Pence, the group added.
