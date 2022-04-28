 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Life&Style

[Temple to Table] Shaking off summer fatigue: Braised green chili pepper

By Korea Herald
Published : Apr 30, 2022 - 16:00       Updated : Apr 30, 2022 - 16:00
Braised green chili pepper (Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism)
Braised green chili pepper (Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism)
Ven. Seonjae is the first Korean Temple Food Master certified by the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism.

Having entered the monastic community at age 25, she has worked hard for over 40 years to make temple food accessible and enjoyable to the public. For three years until 2021, she served as chairman of the board of directors for the Korean Food Promotion Institute, and promoted the excellence of Korean food widely, beyond the boundary of temple food, her area of expertise.

“What we eat produces reactions in our body and mind. When sick people come to me, I first ask them to write down what they enjoy eating in daily life. Most of them eat meat or meat products, processed foods and carbonated drinks, and men usually include alcoholic beverages too. Salty, spicy and sweet foods usually dominate. When I show them my simple analysis, they feel embarrassed. It is not simply a matter of which foods are good or bad. What is revealed is that their food choices are driven by desire and laziness. Our food choices reveal how we live. What we eat today determines what we are tomorrow. If one feels heavy and low in energy, I recommend keeping a food journal.”

What Ven. Seonjae loves to eat every day is rice and kimchi. In addition, she picks veggies from her neighborhood in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi Province, and makes side dishes from them. She picks cockscomb to make water kimchi; picks arrowroot shoots which grow profusely in the mountain foothills to make kimchi, and arrowroot flowers to make tea. Red perilla leaves are preserved with salt to use as syrup.

Braised green chili pepper

Chili peppers are full of vitamins and minerals. In fall their nutritional value is enriched, and they are regarded as a good ingredient to eat to recover from the fatigue one has accumulated during the hot summer. When you braise them with soy sauce and grain syrup, the dish tastes so good that you will want more.

Ingredients

- 200 g green chili peppers

- 2 tbsp grapeseed oil

- 2 tbsp soy sauce (ganjang)

- 2 tbsp grain syrup

Instructions

1. Wash green chilies and halve them lengthwise. If too long, halve them crosswise too.

2. Oil a pan with grapeseed oil, add peppers and stir-fry.

3. When peppers are cooked, add soy sauce and grain syrup. Stir-fry further so that the seasonings are absorbed.

Provided by Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism

-------------------------------------------------------------------

Temple food is food of the ascetics who express gratitude for all forms of life and wish for peace for the whole world. The Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism operates the Korean Temple Food Center where guests can learn and experience temple food. -- Ed.

By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114