[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Grand Hyatt Seoul launches new steak dishes



The Steak House at Grand Hyatt Seoul brought a fresh change to its menu starting early April, offering a variety of steak options using its signature cooking methods.



To go along with different steak options, the restaurant has created their own four different mustard sauces for the best pairings.



Guests will be able to enjoy a customized dining experience with live cooking performances for the three options: aged Korean beef tartare, Avruga caviar and truffle toast.



For inquiries on reservations and price, contact (02) 799-8273.



RYSE, Autograph Collection offers fusion Korean dishes



RYSE, Autograph Collection, located a block from the central Hongdae area, is offering creative fusion Korean dishes at its restaurant, CHARR, located on the fourth floor of the hotel.



The new menu is designed to showcase the restaurant‘s unique dining concept, which is based on the use of Korean food and ingredients with Western cooking methods.



Some representative dishes include the Cheongdo minari king shrimp aglio e olio, Jeju black pork rose puttanesca, Haenam truffle cream pasta and Seosan prawn and sirloin steak.



For further inquiries, call (02) 330-7800



Fairmont Ambassador Seoul unveils new signature bakery collection



The Atrium Lounge at Fairmont Ambassador Seoul presents a new collection of signature bakery goods crafted by head baker Morgan Muller in accordance with authentic French recipes combined with natural Korean ingredients.



The signature collection features natural sourdough-style fermentation techniques. Options include the plain sourdough baguette, multigrain sourdough baguette and pistachio, apricot and cranberry sourdough.



Other creations include makgeolli bread, made with French ingredients and Korean makgeolli, which is like rice beer, in place of water for a tangy aroma.



Prices range from 3,500 won to 13,000 won. For inquiries, call (02) 3395-6000.



JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents Family Playtime



JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents Family Playtime at JW, a kids’ package crafted to deliver unforgettable experiences for guests accompanied by children.



Available throughout May, the package features a tipi and mat set up in the room, together with figures from iconic European toy brand Playmobil.



The package includes a Playmobil ice cream cart set and body products from JulieaLoopy, the specialist natural kids’ skin care brand, as complimentary gifts.



The Family Playtime at JW package is priced from 325,000 won for a deluxe room. For reservations, call (02) 6282-6282.

