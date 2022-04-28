[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Beartree Park’s Royal Azalea Festival



The Beartree Park’s Royal Azalea Festival, which started from April 14, will run through May 8 at Beartree Park in Sejong.



After the cherry blossoms and plum blossoms fell off, the azaleas are dressed in red, white and purple, creating some colorful sceneries across the park.



The park welcomes the flower-loving visitors of all ages from 9 a.m.



Tickets for children are 8,000 won. For teenagers and adults, it is 10,000 won and 12,000 won, respectively.



The festival offers an additional program called plant repotting experience, where participants can learn how to repot houseplants on their own.



More information can be found at www.beartreepark.com.





Busan Lotus Lantern Festival



The Busan Lotus Lantern Festival will be held at Songsanghyeon Plaza and Busan Citizen’s Park in Busan from April 22 to May 8.



Sponsored by the Busan Buddhism Association, the annual festival offers visitors an opportunity to experience Buddhist culture through many activities and hands-on experiences, including a lotus lantern-making program, temple food meals, or gongyang, and more.



In celebration of Buddha’s birthday, various types of lotus lanterns are on display.



The main highlights of the festival are the Grand Buddhist Ceremony and the Lotus Lantern Parade that usually draw many spectators regardless of their religious beliefs.



More information can be found at www.bba48.or.kr.





Cheongnamdae Spring Flower Festival



The Cheongnamdae Spring Flower Festival, which started from April 16, will run through May 8 at Cheongnamdae in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province.



Once a private villa used by former presidents of South Korea, Cheongnamdae became open to the public in 2003.



Surrounded by spring flowers, the festival welcomes visitors of all ages with various sculptures, art paintings and wild flowers.



Cheongnamdae is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and closed every Monday.



The admission fees range from 3,000 won to 5,000 won for children, teenagers and adults.



Online reservation is required.



Updated information can be found at https://chnam.chungbuk.go.kr/index.do.





Lotus Lantern Festival



The Lotus Lantern Festival, known as Yeon Deung Hoe, is set to start on April 29 and run through May 1 at various places in Seoul, including the streets of Jongno-gu, central Seoul, along the Cheonggye Stream and at temples Bongeunsa and Jogyesa.



The lighting of the lanterns conveys wishes for peace and happiness.



Various programs are offered during the three-day festival free of charge.



The lantern parade starts at Dongdaemun Gate in Jongno-gu and proceeds to Jogyesa. It will start at 7 p.m. on April 30.



Visitors can take part in cultural activities held on the streets near Jogyesa from noon to 7 p.m. on May 1.



More information can be found at www.llf.or.kr.



