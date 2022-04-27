[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Air Murder



(Korea)



Opened April 22



Drama



Directed by Cho Yong-sun



Doctor Tae-hoon’s (Kim Sang-kyung) son becomes afflicted with lung disease. Then the doctor‘s wife, who had been perfectly healthy, suddenly dies, also with lung disease. Tae-hoon tries to find out the cause of her death with prosecutor Young-joo (Lee Sun-bin). They discover that it could be related to a new lung disease that appears in the spring and disappears in the summer.





Anchor



(Korea)



Opened April 20



Thriller



Directed by Jeong Ji-yeon



Se-ra (Chun Woo-hee) is a famous news presenter with a mother, So-jung (Lee Hye-young), who micromanages her life. One day, Se-ra receives a phone call from a woman named Mi-so, just five minutes before her news program goes on air. Mi-so says she is about to be killed by a stranger and asks Se-ra to report her story, adding that Se-ra is her idol. Se-ra tries to ignore the phone call, but later visits Mi-so’s home and discovers the dead bodies.





The Lost City



(US)



Opened April 20



Comedy



Directed by Aaron Nee, Adam Nee



Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe), an eccentric billionaire, kidnaps bestselling author Loretta (Sandra Bullock), who is the only one who knows the clue to finding a legendary treasure. Alan (Channing Tatum), a book cover model, has to find her for unavoidable business reasons. He and his mysterious partner (Brad Pitt) must save her from a dangerous island and escape safely.



